Kelly out-raises McSally in third quarter

Arizona Politics

Both candidates shatter records for campaign donations

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The race for the late Senator John McCain's seat his heating up, and so is fundraising on both sides of the ticket.

Both the Kelly and McSally campaigns released their third quarter fundraising number Thursday, and both campaigns broke records.

Democrat Mark Kelly reports raising nearly $39-million in the final weeks of the campaign.His opponent, Sen. Martha McSally, (R-Ariz.), reports bringing in almost $23-million. Those are among the largest quarterly hauls ever reported.

The Senate candidates saw a surge in donations after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That's when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky.), promised to confirm her replacement before President Donald Trump leaves office.

Kelly's campaign ended September with about $19-million in the bank. McSally reported $12-million for the final month of the campaign.