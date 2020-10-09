Sanders and Grijalva to host virtual town hall

Arizona Politics

Progressives team up to get out the vote in Arizona

BURLINGTON, Vt. (KYMA, KECY) - Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) will host a virtual town hall Saturday to help get out the Arizona vote ahead of the November 3rd general election.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, (D-Ariz.) and Tucson mayor Regina Romero will join the Vermont senator to build grassroots energy. The state director of Mi Familia Vota, Eduardo Sainz, and the president of the Navajo Nation, Jonathan Nez, will also join the push to elect Joe Biden and other progressive candidates across the state.

Sen. Sanders has hosted more than a dozen virtual town halls in recent weeks. All focused on battleground states, like Arizona. So far more than 2.2 million voters have joined him for his livestreams.

Fighting for Justice in Arizona: A Virtual Town Hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders