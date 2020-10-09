Skip to Content
McSally to campaign in Yuma

Senator makes strong local push ahead of November 3rd General Election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Martha McSally is going on the stump in Yuma County.

The Senator's campaign announced Friday, she'll hold several events here Saturday. We're still waiting for final details from her campaign, and will provide specifics when they become available

McSally faces Democrat Mark Kelly in the November 3rd Election. They're competing to see who fills the final two-years of the late John McCain's term. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey appointed McSally to fill the seat until a special election could be held.

