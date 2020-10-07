New polls show Biden and Kelly with slight leads in Arizona

Arizona Politics

Pollsters say both races still too close to call

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new Arizona-based poll shows the Democratic contenders for president and U.S. Senate with slight leads in their races ahead of the November 3rd General Election.

The survey, from Data Orbital, a Phoenix-based research firm, is the first conducted in the state since the Presidential Debate and President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

It shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a slight lead over the President. Undecided voters outpaced those supporting Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.

Data Orbital Presidential Poll

Conducted October 3-5 2020 - Survey of 550 likely Arizona Voters

Joe Biden (D) 47.7% Jo Jorgensen (L) 2.7%

President Donald Trump (R) 43.2% Undecided 3.8% Margin of error +/- 4.18%

The poll also shows Democrat Mark Kelly expanding his lead over incumbent Senator Martha McSally (R-Ariz.).

Date Orbit U.S. Senate Poll - Arizona

Conducted October 3-5 2020 - Survey of 550 likely Arizona Voters

Mark Kelly (D) 49.2% Sen. Martha McSally (R) 47.7% Margin of error +/- 4.18%

"We have been tracking both of these races for the last year and they both remain tight. We continue to rate both of these races as toss-ups, but do give an edge to Democrat Mark Kelly in the U.S. Senate race." said George Khalaf, President of Data Orbital. "With regards to the President's numbers, while we have seen large drops in his polling nationwide and in other states since the debate, we are not seeing that in Arizona."

The poll of 550 likely General Election voters was conducted October 3-5, 2020, through a live survey.



