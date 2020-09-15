New AARP poll shows older Arizonans split ahead of November election

Arizona Politics

Study shows Social Security and Medicare are top of mind for voters aged 50+

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new poll from AARP shows older Arizonans are almost evenly split on their choice for federal candidates ahead of the November 3rd General Election.

AARP Arizona Survey - The 50+ Vote - Presidential Election

Candidate % President Donald Trump (I-R) 47% Joe Biden (D) 49% Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group Poll

Conducted August 30 - September 8, 2020

Margin of Error: +/- 2.5%

The poll shows former vice president Joe Biden with a slight advantage over President Donald Trump.

It also gives Democrat Mark Kelly a small lead in his race against Senator Martha McSally

AARP Arizona Survey - The 50+ Vote - U.S. Senate Race

Candidate % Sen. Martha McSally (I-R) 48% Mark Kelly (D) 50% Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group Poll

Conducted August 30 - September 8, 2020

Margin of Error: +/- 2.5%

The survey found support for Social Security and Medicare unified voters from both parties.

88% of voters from both parties say that they were more likely to vote for a candidate who would protect Social Security, strengthen Medicare, and lower drug costs. 82% supported increasing protections for nursing homes.

“Candidates who want to win in 2020 must talk about the issues that matter to voters 50 and over – like voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare and lowering prescription drug prices,” said Alex Juarez, AARP Arizona Communications Director. “Most importantly, Arizonans are casting their ballots earlier than ever and candidates need to address their concerns now.”

Other interesting takeaways from the poll include:

64% of 50+ voters plan to use early/mail-in ballots

11% plan to vote early in-person

54% of those surveyed worry about contracting coronavirus

25% know someone who died from the virus

59% of voters said they were concerned about about not being able to retire

The survey was conducted between August 30th and September 8th. Pollsters spoke to 1,600 registered Arizona voters over the age of 50. The sample included 400 Hispanic 50+ voters. You can check out the full survey results here.