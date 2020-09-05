Kanye West asks Arizona Supreme Court to add him to November ballot

Arizona Politics

Rapper suing several states to get his name added to presidential race roster

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rapper Kanye West has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to reverse a ruling preventing him from appearing on the state's November 3rd General Election ballot.

West is running for president as an independent, but he's a registered Republican in Wyoming. That spurred an unnamed Arizona voter to challenge his candidacy.

A judge agreed with the citizen's argument, but West's attorneys say his party affiliation in another state shouldn't impact his ability to appear on the Arizona ballot.

The rapper is also suing to get his name on the ballot in Wisconsin, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Meanwhile, a new fundraising report shows West has spent more than $6-million on his run for the White House. Documents show he's loaned his campaign closed to $7-million. Most of the money has gone to consulting firms.