Kelly kicks off virtual tour to speak with Arizona seniors

Arizona Politics

Somerton resident takes part in first senior conversation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly has kicked off his "Fighting for Arizona Seniors" Virtual Tour with a conversation with a panel of seniors from the southern part of the state.

Kelly wants to hear from older citizens about the challenges they face in their golden years, including their struggles with adequate, affordable health care.

“This pandemic has been tough on Arizona seniors, many of whom have not been able to see their loved ones in months,” said Kelly. “Now, plans that risk Social Security and Medicare would break the promise made to seniors -- it’s unacceptable and I’m not going to stand for it. I look forward to speaking with Arizona seniors about how we can protect these earned benefits and work to lower the cost of prescription drugs.”

Watch the full roundtable conversation here:

Somerton resident Anna Robles was among the participants in Kelly's first roundtable conversation. Robles said access to Medicare made a huge difference in her life.

"For me, it was a miracle to have all this Medicare and all the insurance I have." said Robles. "Now I think I'm rich because I have health insurance, and they pay for everything for me."

Kelly also heard from seniors from Sierra Vista, Tucson, and Green Valley. Over the next week, Kelly plans to have similar conversations with seniors living in the central part of Arizona, and with those living on tribal lands.

Kelly is a former Space Shuttle commander and fighter pilot. He's challenging Sen. Martha McSally for her seat in the U.S. Senate. Kelly is married to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.