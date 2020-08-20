Skip to Content
Arizona Supreme Court restores wealth tax initiative

Proposition would raise taxes on the wealthiest to pay for schools

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court has breathed new life into a ballot initiative that would raise taxes on the wealthy to boost education funding.

A trial court judge ruled on July 31 the 100-word summary on the measure's petitions did not accurately describe the measure. The judge also said organizers paid petition circulators illegally.

However, on Wednesday the state's high court overruled those decision unanimously.

Proponents of the ballot initiative have turned in more than 400,000 signatures. The Secretary of State has not yet finished reviewing them. If enough petition signatures are validated, the measure will go on November's general election ballot.

