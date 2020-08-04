McSally and Kelly to face off in November

Arizona Politics

Sitting senator and Democratic opponent easily win primary races

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly both secured their parties' nominations and will face off in the November general election. Both hope to win the race and finish the late John McCain's U.S. Senate term.

McSally represented the state in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019. She ran for Senate against Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2018, but lost. Gov. Doug Ducey later appointed McSally to fill the the seat McCain's seat after he lost his battle with brain cancer.

Tuesday night the senator easily defeated opponent Daniel McCarthy.

Courtesy: Arizona Secretary of State

Kelly is a former Space Shuttle commander and Naval fighter pilot. He is married to former U.S Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. Kelly only faced a write-in contender his his primary.

Courtesy: Arizona Secretary of State

Tuesday victories set up what promises to be one of the hottest Senate races in the nation. Arizona has never been represented by two Democratic senators, so a win by Kelly would be historic.