Arizona Politics
Published 3:46 pm

Gov. Ducey to meet with President this week

Governor Ducey briefing

Trip to focus on combating coronavirus

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) will travel to Washington, D.C. later this week to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the fight against coronavirus.

Gov. Ducey will meet with the president and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Wednesday in the Oval Office.

Then, on Thursday, Ducey will attend a Council of Governors planning meeting. He also plans to discuss the status of the coronavirus in the state with top level health officials.

The Governor's Office will release more details on the trip in the days to come.

