Veterans housing bill headed for President’s desk

Legislation, co-sponsored by Sen. Sinema, expands adaptive housing for wounded veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved a veterans housing bill co-sponsored by Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Sinema and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) introduced The Paul Benne Specially Adaptive Housing Improvement Act earlier this year. The bill provides additional benefits for veterans who were traumatically injured while serving their country. Those benefits can be used to customize their living space to allow greater ease of movement, and better quality of life.

“Many veterans carry wounds from military service that make everyday life more challenging. Our bipartisan bill breaks down barriers to help veterans access the specially adaptive housing benefits they’ve earned—and its passage shows what we can accomplish when we put aside politics and focus on getting results for America’s veterans." Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

The measure expands the number of available grants, increases the capped cost on each grant, and allows veterans to use grants more than once. This ensure a former service member's home meets their needs throughout their lives.

“Wounded warriors face unique challenges in recovering from their injuries,” said former U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Kules, director of Wounded Warrior Project’s Combat Stress Recovery Program. “The Specially Adapted Housing benefit has helped me tremendously, and renewing this benefit every 10 years will help ensure wounded veterans’ homes can be adapted as our needs change throughout our lives.”

Currently, the number of specially adaptive housing grants offered by the VA for wounded veterans is limited and capped at a certain amount.

The bill has already passed in the Senate. It now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.