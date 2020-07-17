McSally posts strongest fundraising quarter

Arizona Politics

Still trails Democratic challenger substanially

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Republican Senator Martha McSally has posted her strongest fundraising quarter yet. However, the senator still trails far behind her Democratic challenger in spite of the spike in contributions.

McSally reports raising nearly $9 million during the the three month period ending June 30. She has just under $11 million in her war chest.

By comparison, Democrat Mark Kelly raised nearly $13 million in the second quarter alone. Kelly reports having nearly $24 million in his campaign coffers.

McSally lost her first bid for the Senate to Kyrsten Sinema in 2018. She was later appointed to fill the John McCain's seat after the senator passed away.