Mark Kelly Senate campaign raises nearly $13-million

Arizona Politics

Arizona Democrat considered among top fundraisers in 2020 election cycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mark Kelly's Senate campaign announced Tuesday it's raised nearly $13-million in the second quarter. The campaign now has an estimated $24-million in cash on hand as it heads into the final sprint to November.

Kelly has sworn off any support from political actions committees. His campaign says 89% of the contributions made in the past several months were for less than $100. In fact, the average was about $44.

“We continue to be humbled by the hundreds of thousands of people chipping in whatever they can, because they want to see Mark Kelly’s experience and independent approach representing Arizonans -- defending health care protections for those with pre-existing conditions and fighting for our state in the U.S. Senate,” said Jen Cox, Mark Kelly’s Campaign Manager.

To date, more than 396,000 individuals have contributed to Kelly's campaign. Since the start of his candidacy, he's raised $44-million.

Kelly's presumed rival, Republican Sen. Martha McSally, has not yet released details on her second quarter fundraising efforts.