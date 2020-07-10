National group spends millions to woo Latin voters to the polls

Arizona Politics

Hispanic vote considered critical heading into November election

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A national organization is spending $10-million in hopes of getting more Latinos to the polls this fall - particularly here in Arizona.

Analysts say there are growing concerns within both parties about Hispanic voter turnout. America's Latin communities have been hit particularly hard by coronavirus, and that could affect their participation at the polls.

The new Mi Familia Vote ad campaign attempts to energize Hispanic voters in several 2020 battleground states. The ads will initially appear in Arizona and Florida, then expand to the rest of the country.

Ma Familia Vota's new ad:

Courtesy: Ma Familia Vota

This particular ad is harshly critical of President Donald Trump and his administration. It obviously seeks to swing votes to the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

However, Republicans are also courting the Latino vote heading into November. Political analysts say GOP efforts are largely geared towards maintaining the Hispanic support the party already enjoys.