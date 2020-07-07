Rep. Grijalva joins call for DOD investigation into Guillen death

Arizona Politics

Congressman joins dozens of colleagues in calling for end to "epidemic of sexual violence"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D- Arizona) joined dozens of his Democratic colleagues in Congress in calling on the Department of Defense (DOD) to investigate the death of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was stationed at Fort Hood Texas when she disappeared more than two-months ago. Investigators finally found her dismembered body last week. They believe she was beaten to death by a fellow soldier.

An attorney for Guillen's family says the victim was going to file a sexual harassment claim against the suspect. Her family also says she told them she felt unsafe on base.

In a statement released Tuesday, Rep. Grijalva writes:

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, (D-AZ)

“Spc. Vanessa Guillen entered the military to serve the country she loved, and the U.S. Army failed to protect her. The military has consistently turned a blind eye to a toxic culture of sexual harassment, assault, and violence against women—and Vanessa’s case is the latest example. My heart is with her family during this difficult time, and I’m proud to join my colleagues in demanding the independent investigation they deserve.” Statement from Rep. Raúl Grijalva, (D-AZ)

The letter to Acting DOD Inspector Sean O'Donnelll goes beyond calling for an independent investigation into Guillen's murder. It also calls out the DOD for failing to adequately deal with instances of sexual assault and harassment on U.S. military bases, especially cases involving women of color.

The letter says:

“This epidemic of sexual violence disproportionately impacts women of color, who are also less likely to report their sexual harassment or assault out of fear of retaliation." Letter to Acting DOD Inspector General from Democratic members Congress

Members of Congress say it's time for the Pentagon to review its policies and practices given the increasing diversification of the armed forces.