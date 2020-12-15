AMLO congratulates Biden on his win

Decision 2020

Mexico's president among the last world leaders to reach out to President-elect

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico's president announced Tuesday he's finally offered President-elect Joe Biden congratulations on his victory.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is among the last world leaders to reach out to Biden. At a news conference, AMLO said he intentionally waited until the Electoral College voted before writing to Biden.

AMLO shared a cordial and friendly relationship with President Donald Trump. However, his letter to the President-elect took a chilly tone, and warned Biden against getting involved in Mexico's internal affairs.

The Mexican president did offer help to buffer the thousands of migrants from Central American seeking refuge in the United States. He said he did so, in part, due to Trump's urging.