Presidential electors prepare to vote for Biden

Decision 2020

Series of lawsuits sought to delay official vote

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's 11 presidential electors are scheduled to meet Monday to formally vote for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, even as Republicans continue their fight to delay the official vote.

Conservative attorney Sidney Powell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to decertify Biden's win in Arizona. Powell wants the justices to stop electors from casting their Electoral College ballots. She, the Trump Campaign, and the state Republican party, claim fraud in Maricopa County.

A lower court judge dismissed the suit, citing a lack of evidence. SCOTUS declined to hear a previous appeal.

Electoral College votes are scheduled to be cast at ten this morning, Arizona time. Ballots will be cast by a diverse group of Democrats including three tribal leaders, a Latina mayor, three labor union chiefs, an openly gay Latino county supervisor, a Black member of the state utility commission, and the president of a county NAACP chapter. State Democratic chair, Felecia Rotellini, will also vote.

Arizona certified its elections results on November 30. That certification showed Biden winning the state by more than 10,000 votes.