Skip to Content
Decision 2020
By
Published 7:21 am

Presidential electors prepare to vote for Biden

MGN_1280x720_01211C00-SFGAY (1)
MGN

Series of lawsuits sought to delay official vote

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's 11 presidential electors are scheduled to meet Monday to formally vote for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, even as Republicans continue their fight to delay the official vote.

Conservative attorney Sidney Powell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to decertify Biden's win in Arizona. Powell wants the justices to stop electors from casting their Electoral College ballots. She, the Trump Campaign, and the state Republican party, claim fraud in Maricopa County.

A lower court judge dismissed the suit, citing a lack of evidence. SCOTUS declined to hear a previous appeal.

Electoral College votes are scheduled to be cast at ten this morning, Arizona time. Ballots will be cast by a diverse group of Democrats including three tribal leaders, a Latina mayor, three labor union chiefs, an openly gay Latino county supervisor, a Black member of the state utility commission, and the president of a county NAACP chapter. State Democratic chair, Felecia Rotellini, will also vote.

Arizona certified its elections results on November 30. That certification showed Biden winning the state by more than 10,000 votes.

Arizona News / Arizona Politics / Politics / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content