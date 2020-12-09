Biden introduces his pick for Defense Secretary

Decision 2020

WILMINGTON, Del. (KYMA, KECY) - President-elect Joe Biden says his choice to lead the Pentagon has the right experience for the massive undertaking of distributing COVID vaccines all across the country. But, that same military background could actually work against him.

Biden on Wednesday officially introduced retired four-star General Lloyd Austin to the country.

"He is the person we need at this moment." said Biden.

Gen. Austin would be the first black leader of the Pentagon, but he faces one more battle first.

Already several senators in both parties say they won't support the waiver Austin would need to serve in a civilian position, since he retired from the military less than seven years ago.

"It is important - in our system of government that there's civilian oversight - civilian LEADERSHIP over the military." said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, (D-Ill.).

Still the President-elect defended his choice.

"I know this man. I know his respect for our Constitution. I know his respect for our system of government." he said.

Biden also selected Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Tom Vilsack to again serve as Agriculture Secretary.

Before the confirmation fights begin, lawmakers are trading barbs over COVID relief. Top Democrats rejected a new $916-billion proposal from the White House. A bipartisan group of senators are working on a breakthrough with a separate plan with a similar price tag. Lawmakers on both sides are digging in over key elements.

"We cannot leave here unless we get $1,200 for every worker." said Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-Vt.).

"Democrats continue to oppose common sense legal protections." said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky.).

President Trump is keeping his focus on the election. Starting a new one-word hashtag - #OVERTURN - even as the U.S. Supreme Court dealt his cause a one-sentence defeat. It denied a Republican ally's appeal to reverse Joe Biden victory in Pennsylvania.

The high court ruled unanimously in that case, closing off one of the President's last remaining long-shot legal challenges.