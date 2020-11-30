Arizona certifies election results

Decision 2020

Certification cements Biden win - allows Kelly to take Oath of Office

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's official - Joe Biden is the winner in Arizona.

State officials certified the state's election results Monday morning, formalizing the Democrat's narrow victory over President Donald Trump.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified the election results alongside Gov. Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans, and State Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel.

President Trump's attorney continues to call the state's vote count fraudulent, but so far Arizona judges have rebuked the campaign's legal challenges.

The ballot certification opens the door for Senator-elect Mark Kelly to take his Oath of Office. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday morning at nine Arizona time.