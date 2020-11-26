President-elect shares Thanksgiving message

WILMINGTON, Del. (KYMA, KECY) - President-elect Joe Biden, and his wife Jill, shared a special message with America this Thanksgiving.

The Biden posted their message to Twitter. It encouraged everyone to stay safe and stay home for the holidays.

"JOE BIDEN: Thanksgiving has always been a special time for the Biden family. For us, we've had a long long tradition of traveling to Nantucket with our big family, a large family, every Thanksgiving. We won't be doing that this year. This year we're gonna be staying in Delaware, with just a small group around our dinner table. I know this isn't the way many of us hope we'd spend our holiday. We know that a small act of staying home is a gift to our fellow Americans. Yes, it's a personal sacrifice that each of our families can make and should make to save somebody else's life, but it's also a shared sacrifice for the whole country, a statement of common purpose that says we care about one another, and we're all in this together.

JILL BIDEN: This has been a year filled with heartache and loss, yet there's still so much to be thankful for. Were thankful for the millions of Americans who've been working on the front lines throughout this pandemic, those who care for our sick, who help put food on our tables, who teach our children, who put on a uniform to serve our nation, and the families who love them as well. Were thankful for everyone who met this moment with kindness, bringing groceries to neighbors or asking "how can I help?" For every small business owner who put their employees and their communities before themselves. So many people are celebrating this year knowing that someone they love will never again take their seat at the table. Joe and I know the pain of that empty chair. If you are one of those families, please know that our hearts are with you and that you know that you aren't alone.

JOE BIDEN: We might not be able to join our hands around a table with our loved ones, but we can come together as a nation. I know better days are coming, I know how bright our future is. I know the 21st century is gonna be an American century. History has shown, and all of you have shown, that there's nothing we can't do if we do it together.

JILL BIDEN: We are so grateful for all of you, from our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving.

JOE BIDEN: And God bless you."