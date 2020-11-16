Biden tries to work through transition roadblocks

Decision 2020

Transfer of power particularly urgent during pandemic - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - President-elect Joe Biden issued an urgent message Monday about the need to work with the White House on the transition of power. Biden says it's particularly important in the face of the pandemic.

"More people may die if we don't coordinate." he said during an afternoon briefing.

That after drugmaker Moderna announced early data shows its vaccine is more than 94% effective. It's the second company to show promising results.

"In getting a vaccine and a vaccination though are two different things. The sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would be smoothly move forward." said Biden

Vaccine distribution will be a monumental task. With President Donald Trump still refusing to concede and offer help to the incoming administration, medical experts are raising the alarm about potentially damaging gaps in the handoff.

"Essentially passing a baton without stopping running. I mean you just want things to go very smoothly." said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

President Trump continued to make false election claims, including that he won. His National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien, sent a different message.

"If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner - and obviously things look that way now - we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council." said O'Brien.

Despite the mixed messaging, Wall Street rallied Monday on the vaccine news, while Main Street businesses continues to struggle to say afloat until that news becomes reality.

About 20-million high-risk people may be able to get a vaccine by the end of the year, but it will likely be late spring or summer before doses are widely available to the general public.