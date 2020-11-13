President-elect Biden increases his electoral lead

Decision 2020

President Trump continues to push back against transition - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - NBC news has now called every state in the 2020 Presidential Race, and President-elect Joe Biden has increased his electoral lead. The new numbers are putting pressure on President Donald Trump to concede, and to assist the transition process he's been blocking.

Biden flipped five states Trump won back in 2016. And while the President is still challenging the results, election experts don't expect recounts or lawsuits to change the final tally.

NBC News finally projected Biden as the winner in Arizona, and Georgia, where a hand recount of the ballots is underway. President Trump picked up North Carolina, but fell further behind in the overall electoral county. It now stands at 306 to 232 with every state called.

The President still refusing to concede, and still pushing baseless fraud allegations. His own cyber-security officials at the Department of Homeland Security are declaring the election "the most secure in American history," with no evidence of changed or compromised votes.

Meanwhile, Trump Friday held his first briefing since the election to discuss the fast-track vaccine program known as Operation Warp Speed.

"As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population with the exception of places like New York state." he said.

In his first remarks since losing the election, the President took a swipe at New York's governor, who has questioned the vaccine approval process. For the first time, Trump left open the possibility that Joe Biden may be the next president.

"This administration will not be going to a lockdown - hopefull the the - uh, whatever happens in the future who knows which administration it will be...I guess time will tell." he said.

With the government refusing to share resources and information, Biden's transition team is beginning its own plans to distribute the vaccine.

"Right now, there are officials inside the department of Health and Human Services who are busy planning a vaccination campaign for the months of February and March when Joe Biden will be president." said Ron Klain, Biden's Chief of Staff.

The incoming administration stressed the urgent need for a seamless White House transition. The Biden transition team is moving ahead without help, but warns of serious concerns if the delays continue.

