President Trump makes first public appearance since Thursday

Decision 2020

President pauses transition pushback for Veterans Day observance - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden both paid their respects to members of the American military this Veterans Day.

Biden visited a war memorial in Philadelphia.

The President, in his first public appearance in nearly a week, joined a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, but did not make any remarks.

Trump is still waging war against the election results. The Trump team has filed more than a dozen lawsuits, many already dismissed, but no evidence of widespread fraud as surfaced.

Wednesday Georgia's top elections officials confirmed the state will hold a recount.

"With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county." said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Biden now leads in Georgia by more than 14,000 votes. His legal team points to the results of past statewide recounts.

"The average change in votes was 430, and the median change was 267. End of story. These margins cannot be overcome in recounts." said Bob Bauer, Senior Counsel for the transition team.

In Pennsylvania, elections officials announced only about 10,000 mail-in ballots arrived during the extended after-election window opened by the Supreme Court. Those ballots are not enough to change the results in the state that put Biden over the top, but Trump's team is still challenging them.

As the government continues to withhold resources for the transition, Democrats are voicing alarm. They say denying the President-elect access to intelligence briefings could damage national security.

There are also concerns over a shakeup at the Pentagon, after the President fired his defense secretary, and started filling top positions with Trump loyalists.