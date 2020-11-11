Skip to Content
Biden Names Previous Chief of Staff as His White House Chief of Staff

House Homeland Security Subcommittee Hearing On Community Perspectives On Coronavirus Preparedness And Response
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Ron Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator, speaks during a House Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. President Donald Trump today spoke to the Republicans at their weekly conference lunch at the Capitol as his administration prepares a package of economic measures to combat the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - President-elect Joe Biden now has his White House Chief of Staff.

A formal announcement is set for Thursday, but officials familiar with the decision said Ron Klain has accepted the job.

Klain served as Joe Biden's Chief of Staff during the opening years of his vice presidency.

He was also the White House Ebola response coordinator in 2014 and has taken considerable interest in the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

That's a central priority for the incoming Biden Administration.

President-elect Biden is also narrowing down the rest of his senior team of west wing advisers.

Some announcements are possible before the end of the week, followed by others in the weeks to come.

Cabinet announcements are likely in early December or even early January when the outcome of the Georgia senate runoffs are known and it's clear whether Republicans have maintained control of the senate.

