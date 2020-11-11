Biden Names Previous Chief of Staff as His White House Chief of Staff

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - President-elect Joe Biden now has his White House Chief of Staff.

A formal announcement is set for Thursday, but officials familiar with the decision said Ron Klain has accepted the job.

Klain served as Joe Biden's Chief of Staff during the opening years of his vice presidency.

He was also the White House Ebola response coordinator in 2014 and has taken considerable interest in the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

That's a central priority for the incoming Biden Administration.

President-elect Biden is also narrowing down the rest of his senior team of west wing advisers.

Some announcements are possible before the end of the week, followed by others in the weeks to come.

Cabinet announcements are likely in early December or even early January when the outcome of the Georgia senate runoffs are known and it's clear whether Republicans have maintained control of the senate.