Mexican President AMLO Has Not Congratulated Biden On Win

Decision 2020

MEXICO CITY, Mex. (KYMA/KECY) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said Monday that he wants to wait until U.S. authorities decide the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election.

During his morning news conference, Lopez Obrador cited the Mexican Constitution which establishes non-intervention when it comes to other countries' politics.

He said his government will act with prudence and wait.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico is not against Republicans or Democrats in the U.S. and that his 'party' is Mexico.