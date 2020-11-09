Kelly announces bipartisan transition team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator-elect Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) announced Monday he has formed a bipartisan transition team to help him prepare to serve Arizona in Washington, D.C.

The team consists of a broad coalition of 13 leaders from across the state with expertise on key issues such as defense, business, water, education, public health, tribal communities, veterans, and labor.

“As I prepare for the work of representing all Arizonans in the U.S. Senate, I want Arizonans to know that I am committed to being a Senator who will work to get things done and be an independent voice for them in Washington on day one,” said Senator-elect Kelly. “This team of community leaders, Republicans and Democrats, will help ensure we are successful in this next mission, serving and getting results for Arizonans.”

Sharon Harper

Sharon Harper, a board member of the McCain Institute and business leader, and Luis Heredia, Somerton native and executive director of the Arizona Education Association, will co-chair the transition team. Harper is the CEO of Plaza Companies, a firm specializing in commercial real estate. Heredia is the Executive Director of the Arizona Education Association.