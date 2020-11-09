Canadian Prime Minister congratulates President-elect

Decision 2020

Trudeau has call with Biden - AMLO says he will wait

OTTOWA, Ontario, Canada (KYMA, KECY) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called in his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden.

"Before we get started I want to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. I am looking forward to working with them both on the common challenges and opportunities facing our countries and our world." Trudeau said at a press conference Monday.

The Prime Minister said he recognized the election's significance.

"I also want to take a moment to reflect on a historic milestone reached on this election. for so many people in Canada and around the world seeing a woman, a Black and South Asian-American woman elected as the next Vice President of the United States is an inspiration and a reminder that everyone's voice belongs in politics." he said.

Trudeau says he and Biden discussed a number of issues including the pandemic, climate change, China, and trade.

"Canada and the United States have a unique relationship and this bond will always be the strong foundation on which we build our shared future."

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has declined to congratulate President-elect Biden. AMLO said he'll wait until the election process is complete.