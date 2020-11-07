Live Blog: Joe Biden declared winner of 2020 Presidential Election

Decision 2020

Pennsylvania gives Democrat needed electoral college votes

UPDATE: 10:00 am

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) offered her thanks to the people of Arizona for the election of President-Elect Joe Biden.

In a statement released Saturday morning, Sen. Sinema writes:



"Arizonans voted in record-breaking numbers to support pragmatic, practical leaders who will bring Americans together and heal our country's divisions. Today's election results represent a chance to deliver on the needs of everyday Americans, rather than a mandate to pursue partisan goals that could further divide Americans. Now is the time to deliver critical relief to Arizona families and employers, make health care more affordable, deliver for our veterans, and expand opportunities for Americans across the country - all while keeping our nation safe and secure. President-elect Biden and I do not agree on every issue, and just as I did when working with President Trump, I will always vote based on what's right for Arizona and will continue working with anyone to get things done for our state. I pledge to continue working across the aisle, seeking compromise instead of sowing division - because we are in this together. Regardless of who each of us voted for, Americans deserve a government that is worthy of us and working for us." - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.)

The race for President remains too close to call in Arizona. However, the outcome will not affect the outcome. Biden secured enough electoral college delegates to win the White House when he won Pennsylvania.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden will be the 46th President of the United States of America.

At 9:30 Saturday morning, NBC News called the race for Biden after he won enough votes in Pennsylvania to take the state's 20 electoral college delegates. Associated Press and CNN followed suit a short time later.

The race is still considered too close to call in Arizona. Nevada and Georgia also remained uncalled.

The Trump Campaign is vowing to battle the results in court making unsubstantiated claims of fraud in several states.

