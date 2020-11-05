Hamby winning by a landslide in IID Div. 2 seat

Decision 2020

CBS 13'S Alexandra Rangel speaks to the candidate about his big victory

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - John Brooks Hamby is leading the polls for Imperial Irrigation District Division 2 seat.

The latest count from the Imperial County Registrar of Voters shows Hamby with, 63.7% of the votes.

He's winning his running mate, Ryan D. Childers by more than a thousand.

Today 13 On Your Side at 4, Alexandra Rangel speaks to Hamby about what his time in office would look like.