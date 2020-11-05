Biden ballots make history

Decision 2020

President Trump poised to take second place for record number of votes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has garnered more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history.

Biden hit the milestone Wednesday afternoon, when he surpassed Barack Obama's 2008 record of nearly 70-million ballots. With more than 20-million votes still uncounted, it looks like Biden's final total will go well beyond that benchmark.

President Donald Trump is on track to win the second-highest vote total in American history. He too could pass Obama's total in the next several days.