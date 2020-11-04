The Electoral College: How it Works and Your Vote

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The electoral college was created by our founding fathers during the constitutional convention of 1787.

They based the concept on concerns that voters would favor regional candidates -- and that states with the largest populations would dominate the vote.

Their solution? Assign electoral college members to cast votes on behalf of their state.

And that's where it gets interesting.

Based on individual rules in each state, electoral votes don't depend on the state's popular vote.

That's how president trump was able to take office in 2016, he won the electoral college but lost the popular vote.