Decision 2020

No change of leadership following November 3rd Election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - November 3rd was a good night to be an incumbent in Yuma County.

Of the three who faced challengers, all appear to have won reelection.

The only other contested race in Yuma County involved selecting a replacement for County Assessor Joe Wehrle, who retired after decades of service. At this point, it looks like Victoria Morris Clarkson has secured that race.