Arizona props pass, what’s next?

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizonans approved two major ballot initiatives during Tuesday's General Election. They agreed to legalize recreational marijuana, and signed off on raising some residents' taxes to better fund the state's schools.

60% of voters said yes to legal pot.

While Proposition 208, which raises taxes on wealthiest Arizonans to fund education, appears to be passing, but by a slimmer margin.

Ryan Wilson, executive director of Arizona's National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) says the passing of Prop 207 will bring thousands of jobs to Arizona and boost the economy.

But, not everyone is pleased with the results. Cindy Dahlgren spokesperson for Arizonans for Health and Public Safety says parents should be worried about their children and marijuana.

She says in Colorado as many of 70% of residents admit to driving under the influence. She says if the same thing happens in Arizona, its communities are in danger.

Proposition 208 also appears on track for approval. It raises taxes on individuals who make more than $250,000 a year, and couples with a combined income of $500,000 a year or more. The state will use the 3.5% increase for teachers' salaries, and educational programs.

