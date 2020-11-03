Bitter and bruising campaign expected to come down to the wire

Decision 2020

Counting underway but results could take days - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Tens of millions of Americans had their final say at polls across the country Tuesday.

As the first polls closed, NBC News projected President Trump the winner in a series of reliably red and blue states, but at this hour, the race for the White House is still very much an open question.

In early projections, the President laying claim to Indiana, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. Biden was on top in Vermont, New Jersey, Maryland, and his home state of Delawre.

Snapshots on this Election Day include Houston-area voters arriving on horseback, and in Spalding County, Georgia election machines crashing.

"They said the machines is down and that they have paper ballots but then they ran out of ballots." said one voter.

In closely-watched Pennsylvania, voters packed an elementary school polling place outside of Philadelphia. Joe Biden said the high turnout there gives him confidence.

"We're going going to win Pennsylvania because of you!" the former vice president told supporters.

Biden started his day with reflection, going to church, and visiting his son Beau's grave site.

President Trump thanking campaign staff at his headquarters in Virginia, say he hasn't thought yet about an acceptance, or a concession speech.

"Winning is easy - losing is never easy not for me it's not." he told staffers.

Voters are anxious for a resolution.

"I think it's been really stressful for me - for everybody." said one voter.



"I hope we're transiting to a better point moving forward." said another.

Election officials urging patience, calm, and faith that every vote will count.

While Biden watches results from his home in Delaware, President Trump is at the White House. A group of 300-400 guests will gather for an event in the East Room. Everyone will be tested for coronavirus before entering.