The Latest: Trump says he may fire disease specialist Fauci

Decision 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

12:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation’s top infectious disease expert after Tuesday’s election, as he expresses frustration that the coronavirus remains in the news amid a nationwide spike of COVID-19.

Rallying supporters after midnight in Florida, Trump suggested that the virus would get less news coverage after Election Day. It sparked part of the crowd to chant “Fire Fauci,” in reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Trump replied to the crowd, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election.” He has previously expressed that he was concerned about the political blowback of removing the popular and respected doctor before Election Day. He added he appreciated the “advice” of the crowd.

Fauci has grown outspoken that Trump has ignored his advice for containing the virus, saying he hasn’t spoken with Trump in more than a month. He has raised alarm that the nation was heading for a challenging winter if more isn’t done soon to slow the spread of the disease which has killed more than 230,000 Americans so far this year.

10:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing confidence that he already has victory in Georgia assured as he campaigns in the newly competitive battleground two days before Election Day.

Trump told thousands of supporters at a rally in northwestern Georgia that his aides told him he had the state “made.”

“They said sir you don’t have to come to Georgia. We have it made.”

He adds: “They said this morning, honestly, you can skip Georgia.”

The state, like much of the country, has seen record turnout in early voting, as Democrats aim to capture demographic changes to find a new pathway to the presidency through the state. Trump is wagering on a boom of Republican votes to help him overcome Democratic advantages in early voting.

He said in Rome: “Wait until you see what’s going to happen with the great red wave.”

7:05 p.m.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama are putting 2020 in starkly religious terms as part of a last-minute push for Black voters to help Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump.

Harris used remarks recorded for a Biden campaign virtual gospel concert Sunday evening to frame this election year as “a time to honestly grapple with what our faith requires of us” and “what it means to live the values it teaches.” She said the results “will determine our moral direction for years to come.” Neither Harris nor Obama mentioned Trump, but alluded to the president’s sometimes racist rhetoric and divisive policies.

Obama lamented “the outright rejection of the inherent humanity of all God’s children in ways that grieve the almighty.”

The virtual gospel hour has been a regular feature as part of the campaign’s outreach to different faith groups. Biden’s Roman Catholic faith is a major part of his public identity. Harris is Baptist.

Harris said the year’s challenges reminded her of a verse from the Old Testament book of Isaiah. “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you,” she said, quoting from Isaiah 43:2. “And when pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned.”

Obama quoted several biblical passages as well, including Galatians 6:9. “Let us not become weary in doing good,” Obama said, “but at the proper time we will reap the harvest if we do not give up.”

6:45 p.m.

Joe Biden says he’ll take on the coronavirus pandemic, but first he has to defeat another “virus”: Donald Trump.

Speaking to dozens of cars parked in a muddy field at a downtown Philadelphia park, Biden told the crowd that “the truth is, to beat the virus, we first have to beat Donald a Trump - he is the virus!”

Despite a light rain coming down, many in the crowd sat atop their cars or stood in the mud under umbrellas to watch Biden speak. Supporters honked their horns throughout the speech, while others waved signs and cheered.

Biden closed out a day of campaigning in Philadelphia with a critique of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He said Trump was “a disgrace” to suggest that doctors inflate COVID cases for cash.

He set the stakes for the crowd, telling them Pennsylvania is “critical” to his chances. But he expressed optimism at the outcome Tuesday, saying that “when America is heard, I believe the message is going to be clear: it’s time for Trump to pack his bags and go home.”

6:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s preparing for legal challenges to the counting of mail and absentee votes in Pennsylvania. Speaking to reporters in Charlotte ahead of a rally in Hickory, NC Trump says: “We’re going in the night of — as soon as the election is over — we’re going in with our lawyers.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked the Supreme Court in recent days for not blocking the counting of late arriving ballots for days after Election Day. Trump aides believe Democrat Joe Biden has a substantial lead in early ballots but are betting on strong Republican turnout Tuesday to pull off a win,

6:10 p.m.

Kamala Harris declared a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for someone who supports democracy, will enhance America’s standing in the world and conducts himself with dignity during a campaign stop in North Carolina.

She says Trump, by contrast, offers none of those things. Harris made her remarks to a small crowd in Goldsboro, a majority Black city in Wayne County. It was her first of two Sunday stops in North Carolina.

In 2016, Trump won the county where she was campaigning.

Harris, the first Black woman on a major party presidential ticket, has been trying to appeal directly to Black voters in key swing states. She gave a shout out to people in the crowd wearing representing historically Black fraternities and sororities. Harris was part of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Howard University. She said North Carolinians are more familiar than most with attempts at voter suppression. She’s citing a previous state voter ID law that was struck down by a court that said it targeted African Americans with surgical precision.

Fewer than 50 people were in the park, but several dozen more people gathered in a nearby parking lot.

___

5:30 p.m.

Joe Biden is denouncing disruptive demonstrations by supporters of President Donald Trump across the country.

Speaking at a canvass kickoff in the Philadelphia suburbs, Biden referenced a recent effort by Trump supporters to swarm a Biden campaign bus and drive it off the road in Texas. Trump tweeted a video of the caravan and declared, “I LOVE TEXAS!” Biden also referenced reports that Trump supporters shut down a major roadway in New Jersey.

“We’ve never had anything like this. At least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing,” Biden said.

___

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is predicting a “red wave” of Election Day votes for him, aiming to overcome Democratic leads in early votes.

Speaking to supporters in Dubuque, Iowa, Trump says, “I like Election Day, and most of you do too.”

Trump was aiming to boost that turnout in a final campaign blitz with 10 rallies over two days across battleground states.

Trump turned the microphone over to his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump, who said it’s time for Trump‘s supporters to have his back.

She says: “He fights so hard for each of us every single day, and now you can fight for him.”