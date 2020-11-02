President visits 7 states on final day of campaigning

Decision 2020

Biden sticks closer to home in the final hours before election day - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The last day on the campaign trail saw President Donald Trump hopscotching from Florida to North Carolina, to Pennsylvania, to Wisconsin, and finally to Michigan.

By comparison, Democratic nominee Joe Biden stayed closer to home with rallies in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Both men fighting for every last vote and trading punches in the Battleground States

"You don't have to take my word for what a disaster Joe Biden is." said Trump.

"This guy is a disgrace." countered Biden.

Biden makes three stops in critical Pennsylvania Monday after going on the offensive in Ohio. That's a state the President won in 2016.

"The first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump." the former vice president told supporters in Cleveland.

Trailing in the polls, President Trump is in a full sprint, making five stops in just one day.



"You have the power to vote. So go out and vote. Unless you are going to vote for somebody other than me, in which case, sit it out." he told his supporters.

The President taking heat Monday for a weekend rally in Florida where supporters called for the firing of top health official Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!" they chanted.

To which Trump responded, "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait 'til a little bit after the election."

"I got a better idea, elect me and I'm gonna hire Dr. Fauci. And we're gonna fire Donald Trump." said Biden Monday.

All along the trail, the President signaling he wants results to be final Tuesday night. That's in spite of the fact several states warn a full count could take days.

Meanwhile, businesses are boarding up from New York to California, in anticipation of an Election Day like no other.

Candidates aren't the only ones out on the trial in the waning hours of the campaign. First Lady Melania Trump was on the stump in North Carolina. While former President Barack Obama rallied support in both Atlanta and Miami Monday. Later in the evening, superstars Lady Gaga and John Legend will join the Biden team for its final events of the day.

