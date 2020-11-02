Mark Kelly: ‘Have a plan’ when heading to the polls

Decision 2020

13 On Your Side's April Hettinger speaks with the candidate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mark Kelly had some advice for voters ahead of Tuesday's General Election - plan your path to the polls.

With only one day until the election, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate urged those who haven't cast their ballot yet to make a concrete plan for exercising their critical Constitutional right.

The former astronaut says if you haven't turned in your mail in ballot just take it to one of Yuma County's drop-off locations or to the recorder's office.

"Don't put it in the mail anymore. It's too late for that," Kelly said. "If you're going to vote tomorrow, have a plan, wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance. We can do this safely."

Kelly held volunteer launches in Tucson Monday afternoon as a way to reach voters who plan to head to the polls.

During his final pre-election interview with CBS 13's April Hettinger, the former astronaut discussed coronavirus, masks, and he current administration's disregard for both.

"We don't have good examples from leadership. I mean, I think that's the biggest tragedy in all of this is from the very top, we don't have an example on how we should, how individuals and their families should address this from a public health perspective," Kelly explained. "We have to listen to the scientists."

