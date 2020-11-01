Final NBC poll gives Biden double digit lead

Decision 2020

National survey gives former vice president advantage ahead of November 3rd General Election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden maintains a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in the last NBC News/Wall Street Journal pool before next Tuesday's General Election.

Biden leads Trump by 10 points nationally among the registered voters surveyed, 52% to 42%. It's a fairly stable lead. Polling from two weeks ago showed him with an 11-point advantage.

The poll also shows the President's approval rating ahead of the election sitting at 45%, with 52% disapproving.

Six out of ten, told surveyors the country is on the wrong track, with a majority also disapproving of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 68% of voters who've already cast their ballots, most voted for Biden - 61% to 35%. However, Trump holds a lead among those waiting to vote on election day - 61% to 32%.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted between October 29 and 31. It surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationwide. The survey has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.