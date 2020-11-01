Donald Trump Jr. campaigns in Yuma just two days before election

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Donald Trump Jr. along with several Arizona GOP politicians including Martha McSally, Spoke at a trump campaign rally in Yuma Sunday night.

And there was no holding back their thoughts about the democrats and Joe Biden.

It’s the last stop to Yuma for the trump campaign just two days before the election.

This time the president’s son spoke to a large crowd at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

“That's why we have to fight. And that's what my father and his fighters like Martha and just straight down the ticket. By the way, honestly, even your statehouses even your legislators, and all of those things matter. They get friendly for a lot of you in the states that matter more than anything because those are the policies and the ridiculousness that you see on a daily basis.”

Senator Martha McSally introduced him leading up to his speech.

McSally tells me her final pitch to Arizonans before election day.

“I’m asking you out for your vote and get out to vote if you have an early ballot please return it to a polling place on Tuesday. If you haven't voted yet make a plan, bring your friends and family get out there and vote. This is a dead heat race. So if you care about economic opportunity, keeping taxes low, safety and security for your family to include border security, and stopping the radical left from taking over our country, then I'm asking for your vote. We need you to get out and vote on Tuesday, it's going to be a close election it's all about turnout now.”

The senator also reassuring that she does not want to see taxes go up.

“People need to understand, I cut your taxes working with president trump on average $2,000 per Arizona family doubling the child tax credit, small businesses got to cut a 40% single moms 70%, a family of four the first dollar they pay in federal taxes because of our tax cuts, is when they make $60,000.”

Donald Jr. also touching on his father’s claims to bring back the economy.

“Donald Trump is a little different he signed the front of the paycheck, not just the back, he's created businesses. Not just talked about it. He wasn’t just a community organizer he actually did this stuff in the real world. So he did a little abracadabra now we have it.”

Before coming to Yuma, he was in las vegas and reno.

On Monday, the president’s oldest son will be in Scottsdale.

The campaign is pushing people to get out and vote on Tuesday.