Donald Trump, Jr. to hold Yuma rally Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., will hold a campaign rally Sunday evening here in Yuma.

The "Make America Great Again" event will be held at seven in the evening at the Yuma County Fair Grounds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the rally kicking off at 7pm

For tickets to the event, visit the Trump 2020 website.

