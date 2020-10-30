Final day to cast in-person early ballots in Yuma County

Decision 2020

Downtown voting center closes at 5 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Friday is the last day to vote early in-person in Yuma County.

The Early Voting Center at 197 Main Street in Downtown Yuma will close at 5 p.m.

After that early ballots may be placed one of several collection boxes. For a list of those locations click here.

Ballots may also be dropped off at a polling place on Election Day between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. For a list of polling places click here.

If you've already cast your early ballot, and would like to check its status, you can visit the Arizona Voter Information Portal.

