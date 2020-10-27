President Trump returns to Arizona Wednesday

Decision 2020

Rallies scheduled for Bullhead City and Goodyear

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump will return to Arizona Wednesday for a pair of campaign rallies.

The President will start his visit in Bullhead City with an event at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., with the rally starting at noon. Tickets are available here.

Trump then travels to Goodyear for a rally at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Gates for that event open at 11:30 a.m., with the festivities kicking off at 2:30. Tickets for that event are available here.

The President and Vice President Mike Pence have made several visits to Arizona over the past few months to secure support for his re-election. The state's 11 electoral college delegates haven't gone to a Democratic candidate since 1996, but recent polls show former Vice President Joe Biden with a slight lead over Trump heading into next Tuesday's General Election.