McSally discusses the future of coronavirus stimulus

News

Senator says she is "negotiating for Arizona" - Kelly says Republicans are "playing politics"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A second stimulus measure designed to help hundreds of thousands of Americans hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic has yet to clear Congress, but negotiations go on.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says Democrats and the White House have yet to reach a deal, but she says the two sides are moving closer.

Several measure have gained approval from one side of the aisle, but not the other. They include the so-called "Skinny Bill" which only provided supplemental funding for small businesses forced to close during the outbreak. It didn't pass.

Another relief package offered support for schools, day care facilities, and the U.S. Postal Service. It didn't clear either.

Sen. Martha McSally, (R-Arizona), says she remains optimistic, and she will keep fighting for the people of Arizona.

“We're gonna keep fighting, there's negotiations happening as well. My priority is Arizona and we're struggling still who can't continue to put food on the table because they were asked not to work or their small business had restrictions and they are struggling from it. Getting that relief out to those small businesses the mom and pop shops to people who cannot work of no fault of their own. That extended unemployment benefit, plus $300 was a crucial part of this as well.” said McSally.

Democrat Mark Kelly, who's running against McSally for the Senate, says the Senator needs to fight harder. He issued this statement to KYMA.com Thursday evening:

Mark Kelly

“It’s unacceptable that Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are playing politics and putting off coronavirus relief until after the election. Arizona workers and small businesses needed this help months ago. Again, small business owners, students, and workers who’ve lost their jobs due to the pandemic are paying the price for Washington’s failures, and it’s clear that Senator McSally lacks the independence to stand up to McConnell and do anything about it.” -Mark Kelly, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate

President Donald Trump has signaled he's now ready to go along with the $2.2 trillion in funding favored by Democrats, but any potential package will still have a lot of hurdles to clear in the Senate. Republicans seem unwilling to spend that much money.