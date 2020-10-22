Iran and Russia accused of meddling in election

Decision 2020

Revelation comes on the eve of the final Presidential Debate - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - In an evening news conference, two of the nation's top intelligence officials confirmed what has been suspected, and expected - foreign powers are trying to meddle in the 2020 election.

"We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia." said John Ratfcliffe, Director of National Security.

Ratcliffe did not release details, but NBC News is reporting that Iran sent intimidating emails to Democratic voters, posing as members of the far-right "Proud Boys." They support President Donald Trump.

Ratcliffe said the emails were faked to stir unrest.

"These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries." he said.

President Trump courted voters in battleground North Carolina Wednesda night, and downplayed Russian interference in the last election. .

"Remember I said, Russia, Russia, Russia if you're listening, please give us whatever it was Hillary's e-mails or whatever." he said. "And they said he was asking Russia for help. These people are sick."

Former President Barack Obama launched a withering attack on his successor in the must-win state of Pennsylvania.

"Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us. He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself!" said Obama.

The race for the White House heading into the final stretch with renewed concerns that foreign countries hope to undermine trust in the outcome, no matter who wins.

The allegations of foreign interference are sure to bring fresh urgency to questions over election security when the two candidates face off in the final Presidential Debate Thursday night in Nashville.

You can livestream the debate here on KYMA.com beginning at 5. You can also watch it on NBC 11, CBS 13, ABC 5, and Fox 9.