The race is on for Calexico City Council

Decision 2020

Only four seats available - CBS 13's April Hettinger looks at the candidates

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Several men and women are fighting for the hot seat on Calexico City Council.

There are four available seats: three four-year seats and one two-year seat.

Jason Jung, Joong Kim, Michael “Chris” Mayne, Javier Moreno, and Gloria Romo are hoping to secure a full-term seat facing off against incumbents Bill Hodge and Lewis Pacheco and appointed incumbent Camilo Garcia.

Appointed incumbent Morris Reisen is going head-to-head with Michael Anthony Jeffers and Raul Ureña for the short-term seat in the council.

13 On Your Side's April Hettinger sits down with candidates Michael "Chris" Mayne, Javier Moreno and Michael Anthony Jeffers. Tonight beginning at 4 p.m., hear about how they plan to serve the city of Calexico.