Voter partnership encourages Latinos to vote

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Latino community is more important than ever this election, because four million young latinos have turned 18 since the last presidential election.

Voto Latino is an organization that encourages Latinos to vote. The group says this is the first time in history Latinos are the second largest eligible group of voters.

The organization's co-founding president and CEO, Maria Teresa Kumar says it partnered with over 100 brands and influencers including Nike, Ricky Martin, Major League Baseball and Bank of America, just to name a few.

"We are partnering with Walmart, with Sony, with Universal Music. We're partnering with Selena Gomez, with Louie Castro, with Mana, with Pidas El Norte, so that we can all hear the same message that our democracy thrives when we participate," Kumar listed.

Kumar says they have already registered more than 55,000 Arizonans so far this election.

She says when Latinos are engaged in the vote, the state can agree on a middle-ground.

"All of a sudden, Arizona for the very first time went purple because of young Latinos voting," Kumar said. "We brought into Congress the most diverse in our nation's history. The most women, the most indigenous, the most Latina, the most veterans, the youngest cohort."

Pam Kirby, advisory board member of Latinos for Trump says this election is crucial for Latinos because of the support they've received from the White House.

"Under the Trump Administration, Latino Americans are really thriving. We’ve seen over 3.1 million jobs created since 2016, as well as record-low unemployment, record-high median incomes and a rise in home ownership rates," Kirby explained.

Arizona progressives are hosting a Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to encourage Latinos to vote and condemn President Trump's Immigration record. They will be joined by S.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva who represents part of Yuma County in our nation's capitol.

And for more information on how to get involved, visit Voto Latino's website.

