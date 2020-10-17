Early voting explained

Decision 2020

Yuma County releases PSA to answer questions about casting ballots ahead of election day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Early voting is not new to Arizona, but the pandemic is prompting more people than ever before to take advantage of the option.

The process is quick, simple, and convenient, but there are a few details first-time early voters may overlook. That's why Yuma County has released a new public service announcement walking them through the process.

Important reminders include:

Signing your ballot

Signing the back of the envelope containing your early ballot

Including your phone number on the back of the envelope containing your early ballot

