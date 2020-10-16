Yuma County takes center stage in new campaign ad

Decision 2020

First time county has been mentioned in major political advertisement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County plays a prominent role in the Biden-Harris campaign's latest political advertisement.

It's the first time the county has ever been mentioned in a spot from a major political party.

The ad promotes the ticket's economic plan, and highlights the county's high unemployment rate. It cites an 11% jobless rate, although recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows it to be much higher. In August, the rate topped 16%.

Jessica Mejia, the campaign's Arizona communications director, said the campaign specifically chose to mention the area, because Biden's plan will most benefit the families that call the Desert Southwest home.

"Their ‘Made in America’ plan will help recover Southwestern Arizona…our plan will make sure families in Southwest Arizona, families in Yuma are affected in a positive way,” said Mejia.

Watch the new Biden advertisement here:

Note: the presentation of this advertisement does not imply support of the Biden campaign

The Trump campaign has not specifically mentioned the area in any of its ads, however, it has made a number of in-person campaign stops in Yuma. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both made two visits to Yuma in the past six-months. The President was last here in August, Pence in September.

The Biden-Harris bus tour did roll into Yuma last week, but neither the former vice president, nor his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.) made an appearance.

Both campaigns are focusing more on Arizona since it emerged as a battleground state. The state has an attractive 11 electoral college delegates up for grabs in the November 3rd General Election.

Those delegates haven't gone to a Democratic Presidential candidate since 1996, when former President Bill Clinton carried the state.