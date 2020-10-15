Trump and Biden in competing town halls tonight

Decision 2020

Town halls will air on different channels at the same time

(KYMA, KECY, CNN)- Competing town halls on Thursday night will have President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, facing tough questions from voters, but viewers at home will be forced to choose which one to watch live.

At 8 p.m. ET, Trump is set to take questions from voters on NBC. Biden will be doing so at the same time on ABC.

The Trump town hall lasts an hour; Biden's lasts 90 minutes.

They were scheduled after the Commission on Presidential Debates canceled Thursday night's planned town hall-style debate between Biden and Trump in the wake of Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

The commission sought to shift that debate to a virtual format; Trump rejected the change.

Instead of getting the opportunity see the two candidates onstage together, viewers will have to pick one or the other.Since the town halls won't draw nearly the ratings of a presidential debate, what will matter most is whether either event delivers a moment big enough to change the trajectory of the race as millions of Americans are voting early.

National and swing-state polls show that a trailing Trump desperately needs such a moment; Biden does not.