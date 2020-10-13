President candidates hit the campaign trail while voters hit the polls

Decision 2020

Trump and Biden campaign, while voters cast record number of early ballots - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - With exactly three weeks to go until Election Day, more than 10-million Americans have already voted early, shattering past records.

Voters lined up for hours across Texas Tuesday, the first day of early voting in the nation's second most-populous state. It's also a state that's only allowing one drop-off location per county for absentee ballots

"This is the most important vote of my life, and I've been voting for over 45 years." said one voter.

"My vote matters and I'm here to make my voice be known." said another.

Both candidates hit the campaign trail, stumping on each other's home turf. Joe Biden reached out to older voters in Florida. It's a key group that helped carry President Trump to victory in 2016.

"His handling of this pandemic has been erratic just like his presidency has been -- and it has prevented Florida's seniors - and others across the country from getting the relief that they need." said Biden.

The President held a rally last night also in Florida. He threw masks to the crowd without wearing one himself, or without urging his supporters to. He continues to insist, without clear evidence, he's now immune to coronavirus.

"I feel so powerful. I'll walk into that audience. I will walk in there I will kiss everyone." he told the crowd.

Trump is zeroing in on Pennsylvania Tuesday night, the second stop in a week filled with campaign appearances. He's trying to make up for time lost in isolation, and lost ground in key swing states.

The President is kicking his travel schedule in to high gear with four more campaign rallies over the next three days. While Joe Biden said Tuesday, former President Barack Obama will get out on the trail soon to stump for him.